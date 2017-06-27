A door-to-door return trip community transport service run by Torbay Council (formerly Torbay Ring and Ride). The Fare Car (Taxi) collects residents from Paignton, Brixham and Torquay, goes to various local shops and returns passengers home. The service runs according to a weekly timetable. Bookings should be made at least 24 hours before the journey.
