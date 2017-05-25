Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Honiton and District Ring and Ride

TRIP Community Transport Association 29-31 New Street, Honiton, Devon,
EX14 1HA
01404 46529
www.tripcta.org
manager@tripcta.org

About Honiton and District Ring and Ride

A door-to-door minibus transport service, taking people in rural areas around East Devon to Honiton or to out-of-town shops, and then back to their homes. There are also weekend and weekday trips to places of interest for social and shopping purposes. There is a Voluntary Car Service, providing door-to-door lifts to and from medical appointments in the Honiton, Seaton and Lyme Regis areas. All journeys must be booked at least 24 hours in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Trip Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, the rurally isolated or people with disabilities who are not able to use standard public transport in the Honiton and wider East Devon area.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017