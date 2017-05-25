About Honiton and District Ring and Ride

A door-to-door minibus transport service, taking people in rural areas around East Devon to Honiton or to out-of-town shops, and then back to their homes. There are also weekend and weekday trips to places of interest for social and shopping purposes. There is a Voluntary Car Service, providing door-to-door lifts to and from medical appointments in the Honiton, Seaton and Lyme Regis areas. All journeys must be booked at least 24 hours in advance.