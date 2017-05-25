Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Information and advice for driving with disabilities

Leornaian House Kent Road Portswood, Southampton, Hampshire,
SO17 2LJ
023 8055 4100
www.wessexdriveability.org.uk
enquiries@wessexdriveability.org.uk

About Information and advice for driving with disabilities

Wessex DriveAbility is a charitable organisation dedicated to assisting people with disabilities or medical conditions to drive independently. The service also carry out Fitness to Drive Assessments for older persons. If the driving licence has been revoked then an assessment cannot take place, however the information and advice service can still be used.

Who runs this service

  • Wessex DriveAbility

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any member of the public with a valid driving licence

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


