Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Lagan Valley Rural Transport

Lissue Industrial Estate West Unit 1-6 18 Rathdown Road, Lisburn, County Antrim,
BT28 2RE
028 9262 2030
www.laganvalleyruraltransport.co.uk
tina@laganvalleyruraltransport.co.uk

About Lagan Valley Rural Transport

Lagan Valley Rural Transport provide a door to door transport service.

Who runs this service

  • Lagan Valley Rural Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone within the rural Lagan Valley area who has difficulty accessing transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017