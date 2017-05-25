Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

London Taxicard Scheme

59(1/2) Southwark Street, London,
SE1 0AL
020 7934 9791
www.londoncouncils.gov.uk
taxicard@londoncouncils.gov.uk

About London Taxicard Scheme

Taxicard scheme offers subsidised travel in licensed taxis and private hire vehicles to London residents with serious mobility impairments or who are severely sight impaired. It enables members who have difficulty in using buses, trains and tubes to get out and about. The scheme provides trips for social purposes, for example going shopping, visiting friends, and family, and going out to events.

Who runs this service

  • London Councils

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Those who are unable or virtually unable to use buses or trains because of either blindness or any permanent or long term disability/injury which seriously impairs their ability to walk
  • Residents of the 32 London Boroughs and City of London only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
