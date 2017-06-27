About Lydney Dial-a-Ride

Lydney Dial-a-Ride provides a door-to-door minibus transport service to people in the area. It can enable people to go to health appointments, shops, the hairdresser's, the Post Office, Day Centres or other social events. People should register as members first and ideally give 24 hours' notice of their journey. There is also a Volunteer Car Service, providing journeys by car to medical appointments or to visit relatives. The service can cover places as distant as Tewkesbury, Gloucester or Bristol.