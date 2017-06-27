Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Lydney Dial-a-Ride

The Bus Station Hams Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire,
GL15 5PE
01594 843809
www.lydneydialaride.co.uk
dar@lydneydialaride.co.uk

About Lydney Dial-a-Ride

Lydney Dial-a-Ride provides a door-to-door minibus transport service to people in the area. It can enable people to go to health appointments, shops, the hairdresser's, the Post Office, Day Centres or other social events. People should register as members first and ideally give 24 hours' notice of their journey. There is also a Volunteer Car Service, providing journeys by car to medical appointments or to visit relatives. The service can cover places as distant as Tewkesbury, Gloucester or Bristol.

Who runs this service

  • Lydney Dial-A-Ride & Forest Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People in the Lydney, Coleford and Cinderford area who do not have their own transport and are unable to use mainstream public transport.
  • Membership required

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
