Support group

Merton Community Transport

Wandle Valley Resource Centre Church Road, Mitcham,
CR4 3BE
020 8648 1001
www.mct.uk.com
info@mct.uk.com

About Merton Community Transport

Merton Community Transport (MCT) is a local charity providing innovative, flexible and accessible transport solutions to affiliated organizations and individuals in Merton and surrounding districts. MCT, by providing affordable transport services, helps to achieve social change in the community. MCT promotes excellence by providing accessible minibuses, MPV's, a Mobility Van, Scootability (Shop mobility) scooters, electric powered wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs. MCT provides MiDAS training, voluntary support, information and advice signposting on transport accessible issues.

Who runs this service

  • Merton Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who has difficulty using standard private or public transport.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


