About Newent Community Transport

Operated by Newent Association for the Disabled, provides a door-to-door service covering the North Forest of Dean area, with regular trips to Gloucester and Ledbury. People can be taken to and from destinations of their choice, whether it is for an appointment with the doctor, dentist, optician, hospital, or hairdresser, or a social visit or event. Regular shopping days and away days are also arranged. A Voluntary Car Service also provides journeys by car to chosen destinations. Bookings for both services should be made preferably 48 hours in advance.