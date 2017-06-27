Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Newent Community Transport

c/o Newent Association for the Disabled Sheppard House Sheppard Way Onslow Road, Newent, Gloucestershire,
GL18 1TL
01531 821227
www.sheppardhouse.co.uk
pam.peers@newentbb.co.uk

About Newent Community Transport

Operated by Newent Association for the Disabled, provides a door-to-door service covering the North Forest of Dean area, with regular trips to Gloucester and Ledbury. People can be taken to and from destinations of their choice, whether it is for an appointment with the doctor, dentist, optician, hospital, or hairdresser, or a social visit or event. Regular shopping days and away days are also arranged. A Voluntary Car Service also provides journeys by car to chosen destinations. Bookings for both services should be made preferably 48 hours in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Newent Association for the Disabled

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who does not have direct access to the use of a car living in the North Forest of Dean area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017