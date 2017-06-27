Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

North Devon Ring and Ride

Go North Devon The Shopmobility Centre Albert Lane, Barnstaple, Devon,
EX32 8RL
01271 328866
www.gonorthdevon.co.uk
gonorthdevon@hotmail.co.uk

About North Devon Ring and Ride

A Ring and Ride service operated by GO North Devon (GND), which provides door-to-door transport to and from Barnstaple town centre and supermarkets. Clients have up to 2 hours for shopping. The service runs to a fortnightly timetable, collecting passengers from various locations in North Devon. Bookings can be made up to 14 days in advance and no later than 24 hours before the journey. Please contact us for further information and a current timetable.

Who runs this service

  • Go North Devon Ltd

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People who are unable to use public transport and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
