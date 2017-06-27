About North Devon Ring and Ride

A Ring and Ride service operated by GO North Devon (GND), which provides door-to-door transport to and from Barnstaple town centre and supermarkets. Clients have up to 2 hours for shopping. The service runs to a fortnightly timetable, collecting passengers from various locations in North Devon. Bookings can be made up to 14 days in advance and no later than 24 hours before the journey. Please contact us for further information and a current timetable.