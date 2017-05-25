Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Opening Doors

Harrogate and Area Cvs Community House 46-50 East Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire,
HG1 5RR
01423 813090
www.harcvs.org.uk/HELP
jen@harcvs.org.uk

About Opening Doors

Volunteers enable older people or those with a physical disability or sensory impairment to get out and about to the places they would like to go. The accompanied outings could be to do everyday things such as shopping and accessing medical appointments or they could be to social activities or hobby groups. The service also offers day trips throughout the year, and summer and Christmas get together's so the clients can meet each other.

Who runs this service

  • Harrogate & Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and people with a disability
  • Residents in Harrogate, Knaresborough and the surrounding villages

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
