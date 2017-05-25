Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Pembrokeshire Country Cars

c/o Contact Centre Pembrokeshire County Council County Hall Freemens Way, Haverfordwest, Sir Benfro,
SA61 1TP
0800 783 1584
www.pembrokeshiretransport.co.uk
penelope.curtis@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Pembrokeshire Country Cars

Pembrokeshire Country Cars provides door-to-door return transport. Volunteer drivers, using their own cars, take people from their homes to destinations of their choice within a 40-mile radius. Under certain circumstances they can take people to hospital appointments. Passengers are restricted to one journey a week. Bookings must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Pembrokeshire Association of Community Transport Organisations (PACTO)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People in Pembrokeshire who cannot access private or public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
