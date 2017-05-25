Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Richmondshire Community Car Scheme

Richmondshire Community & Voluntary Action 6 Flints Terrace, Richmond, North Yorkshire,
DL10 7AH
01642 710190
rcva.org.uk/Projects/CarScheme.aspx
carscheme@stokesleycca.org.uk

About Richmondshire Community Car Scheme

The Richmondshire Community Car Scheme is a volunteer operated car transport service set up to help people who are unable to access public transport due to disability, age or where they live. The service primarily deals with journeys for health related matters such as travel to and from hospital out patients appointments, doctors and dentists, day care services and occasional shopping. Volunteer drivers use their own vehicles, and none of the vehicles used to provide this service are disability adapted.

Who runs this service

  • Richmondshire Community & Voluntary Action

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is unable to access public transport due to their age, inability to drive, health problems or poor access to public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
