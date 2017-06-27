Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Ring-and-Ride

Green Community Travel The Yard 390 North Road, Yate, South Gloucestershire,
BS37 7LW
01454 228706
www.greencommunitytravel.co.uk
admin@greencommunitytravel.co.uk

About Ring-and-Ride

This Ring-and-Ride return service takes people from their homes to destinations of their choice. It operates in Yate, Chipping Sodbury, Hawkesbury, Iron Acton, Coalpit Heath and Frenchay. Bookings must be made two days in advance for weekday and weekend Journeys. Medical appointments can be booked three days in advance. There is also a Voluntary Car Scheme, through which drivers use their own cars to take people to doctor's or dental appointments, or to visit friends or relatives in hospital. With the Voluntary Car Service, passengers are asked for as much notice as possible. Regular day trips are also arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Green Community Travel

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People and vulnerable adults in the South Gloucestershire area who are unable to use public transport easily. Green Community Travel are unable to accept any other bus passes than those issued by South Gloucestershire Council but those without bus passes are still able to use the service.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017