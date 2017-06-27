About Ring-and-Ride

This Ring-and-Ride return service takes people from their homes to destinations of their choice. It operates in Yate, Chipping Sodbury, Hawkesbury, Iron Acton, Coalpit Heath and Frenchay. Bookings must be made two days in advance for weekday and weekend Journeys. Medical appointments can be booked three days in advance. There is also a Voluntary Car Scheme, through which drivers use their own cars to take people to doctor's or dental appointments, or to visit friends or relatives in hospital. With the Voluntary Car Service, passengers are asked for as much notice as possible. Regular day trips are also arranged.