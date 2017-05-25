Voluntary Emergency Service Transport (VEST) run a Ring-and-Ride door-to-door return transport service for people in Cardiff. The service does not include the city centre, which should be accessed through the Dial-a-Bus service, and cannot be used for hospital or Day Centre visits. Users must register and bookings made the day before a journey.
