Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Ring-and-Ride

VEST Unit 45 Portmanmoor Road Industrial Estate, Cardiff,
CF24 5HB
029 2049 0335
www.vestcommunitytransport.org
vest@talktalk.net

About Ring-and-Ride

Voluntary Emergency Service Transport (VEST) run a Ring-and-Ride door-to-door return transport service for people in Cardiff. The service does not include the city centre, which should be accessed through the Dial-a-Bus service, and cannot be used for hospital or Day Centre visits. Users must register and bookings made the day before a journey.

Who runs this service

  • Voluntary Emergency Service Transport VEST

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in Cardiff who has difficulty using mainstream public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017