Support group

Scarborough Dial-A-Ride

Unit 4 66 Londesborough Road, Scarborough, North Yorkshire,
YO12 5AF
01723 354434
www.scarboroughdialaride.org
admin@scarboroughdialaride.org

About Scarborough Dial-A-Ride

Dial A Ride is a community transport service providing door to door, fully accessible, affordable transport which allows people who have difficulty accessing public transport the opportunity to go shopping, visit friends or relatives, attend day centres or health-related appointments, or pursue interests or activities. Assistance is given to and from the minibus and into the destination and there is a passenger escort on the bus to ensure passengers have a safe and enjoyable journey. People need to register which can be done over the phone. Regular bookings can be taken and all journeys need to be prebooked.

Who runs this service

  • Dial A Ride Scarborough & District

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, people with disabilities (mental or physical) and those who have difficulty accessing public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
