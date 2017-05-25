Sheffield Community Transport provides a range of door-to-door transport services. These include a Shopper Bus that travels within different areas on different days and takes people from their homes to the City Centre or to local supermarkets. The Door to Door and Community Car Schemes offer transport to and from specific destinations Long distance can be covered please ask for details. Clients should register first and bookings must be made in advance.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17