Support group

Shepway Volunteer Transport Service

Shepway Volunteer Centre Community Centre United Reformed Church Castle Hill Avenue, Folkestone, Kent,
CT20 2QL
01303 253339
www.volunteershepway.co.uk
transport@volunteershepway.co.uk

About Shepway Volunteer Transport Service

Shepway Volunteer Centre run a Volunteer Transport Service through which volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people from their homes to destinations of their choice and back again. The purpose of the journey might be to attend a health appointment or day centre, or to make another sort of vital journey. People must register first as members and bookings should be made at least three working days in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Volunteer Centre Shepway

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and people with a disability who have difficulty using public transport and are living in the Shepway district
  • Unable to transport anyone confined to a wheelchair.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
