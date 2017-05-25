Shepway Volunteer Centre run a Volunteer Transport Service through which volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people from their homes to destinations of their choice and back again. The purpose of the journey might be to attend a health appointment or day centre, or to make another sort of vital journey. People must register first as members and bookings should be made at least three working days in advance.
