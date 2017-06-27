Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

South Somerset Links

Unit 5 Yeovil Small Business Centre Houndstone Business Park, Yeovil, Somerset,
BA22 8WA
01458 250169
www.ssvca.org.uk
transport@ssvca.org.uk

About South Somerset Links

South Somerset Links enables people to be transported by volunteer/paid drivers using 'people carrier' cars to a destination of their choice and back home again. It usually serves people in the Langport and Somerton area, but some journeys beyond this area are possible. People must first register as members and should give as much notice as possible when booking their journey.

Who runs this service

  • South Somerset Association for Voluntary and Community Action Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the Langport and Somerton area who does not have access to their own vehicle or public transport.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

