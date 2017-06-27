South Somerset Links enables people to be transported by volunteer/paid drivers using 'people carrier' cars to a destination of their choice and back home again. It usually serves people in the Langport and Somerton area, but some journeys beyond this area are possible. People must first register as members and should give as much notice as possible when booking their journey.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17