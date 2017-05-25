Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Stokesley Community Care Transport Scheme

Stokesley & District Community Care Association Town Close North Road Stokesley, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire,
TS9 5DH
01642 710190
www.stokesleycca.org.uk
enquiries@stokesleycca.org.uk

About Stokesley Community Care Transport Scheme

A local transport service, organised by Stokesley Community Care Association, which enables older people to attend social activities and day-to-day appointments by offering them door-to-door transport by car or minibus. The scheme covers all the villages within a 15 mile radius of Stokesley. Minibuses run a series of regular local services, allowing people to go shopping. From March to December, there is also an Excursion Club.

Who runs this service

  • Stokesley & District Community Care Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who are unable to access public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
