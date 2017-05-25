About Stokesley Community Care Transport Scheme

A local transport service, organised by Stokesley Community Care Association, which enables older people to attend social activities and day-to-day appointments by offering them door-to-door transport by car or minibus. The scheme covers all the villages within a 15 mile radius of Stokesley. Minibuses run a series of regular local services, allowing people to go shopping. From March to December, there is also an Excursion Club.