Green Community Travel The Yard 390 North Road, Yate, South Gloucestershire,
BS37 7LW
01454 228706
www.greencommunitytravel.co.uk
admin@greencommunitytravel.co.uk

Through the Voluntary Car Scheme, drivers use their own cars to take people to doctor's or dental appointments, or to visit friends or relatives in hospital. With the Voluntary Car Service, passengers are asked for as much notice as possible. The scheme visits all of the major hospitals as well as Emersons Green Treatment Centre, Mobile Eye Units. Regular day trips are also arranged.

  • Green Community Travel

  • Anyone that cannot access public transport, this could be due to mobility, social isolation, no access to a main bus route. Passengers can take carers with them if they have a C on their bus pass, or people can register to travel with someone.
  • Passengers need to be registered beforehand.

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
