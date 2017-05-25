About Volunteer Transport Scheme

Swale Community and Voluntary Scheme runs a transport scheme, through which volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people from their homes to doctor's, dental or hospital appointments, or social appointments, eg hairdressers. The driver can wait for up to two hours at the destination. A friend or family member can travel at no extra cost. People must first become members of the scheme which has an annual fee. Two working days' notice should be given when booking a journey.