About West Somerset Car Scheme

The West Somerset Car Scheme is a door-to-door community transport service operated by ATWEST (Accessible Transport West Somerset). Volunteer drivers use their own cars to transport people from their homes to destinations of their choice, typically for health or care-related appointments, and then back home again. People can be taken as far as Taunton, Bristol or Exeter. Journeys must be pre-booked with at least 48 hours' notice. ATWEST also run a Shopping Bus on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, which takes people living in rural areas of West Somerset to and from supermarkets in Minehead.