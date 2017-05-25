Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

West Somerset Car Scheme

ATWEST Acorn Park Brunel Way, Minehead, Somerset,
TA24 5BY
01643 709701
www.atwest.org.uk
atwestoffice@aol.com

About West Somerset Car Scheme

The West Somerset Car Scheme is a door-to-door community transport service operated by ATWEST (Accessible Transport West Somerset). Volunteer drivers use their own cars to transport people from their homes to destinations of their choice, typically for health or care-related appointments, and then back home again. People can be taken as far as Taunton, Bristol or Exeter. Journeys must be pre-booked with at least 48 hours' notice. ATWEST also run a Shopping Bus on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, which takes people living in rural areas of West Somerset to and from supermarkets in Minehead.

Who runs this service

  • Accessible Transport West Somerset ATWEST

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who does not have access to their own vehicle or public transport in West Somerset; people with dementia are welcome if accompanied by a carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

