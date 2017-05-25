Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

West Somerset Slinky

ATWEST Acorn Park Brunel Way, Minehead, Somerset,
TA24 5BY
01643 707090
www.atwest.org.uk/slinky.html
atwestoffice@aol.com

About West Somerset Slinky

The West Somerset Slinky is a door-to-door community transport service, funded by Somerset County Council and operated by ATWEST (Accessible Transport West Somerset). It takes people from their homes to destinations of their choice, and then back home again. The service covers the whole of West Somerset, including Minehead, Watchet, Williton, Withycombe, Exmoor and surrounding areas. Journeys should be booked at least 24 hours in advance. ATWEST also run a number of Shopping Buses on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, which takes people living in rural areas of West Somerset to and from the shops and supermarkets in Minehead and Williton.

Who runs this service

  • Accessible Transport West Somerset ATWEST

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who does not have access to their own vehicle or public transport; people with dementia are welcome if accompanied by a carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
