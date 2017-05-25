About West Somerset Slinky

The West Somerset Slinky is a door-to-door community transport service, funded by Somerset County Council and operated by ATWEST (Accessible Transport West Somerset). It takes people from their homes to destinations of their choice, and then back home again. The service covers the whole of West Somerset, including Minehead, Watchet, Williton, Withycombe, Exmoor and surrounding areas. Journeys should be booked at least 24 hours in advance. ATWEST also run a number of Shopping Buses on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, which takes people living in rural areas of West Somerset to and from the shops and supermarkets in Minehead and Williton.