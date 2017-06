About York Dial and Ride

Dial and Ride provides a door-to-door service that take clients from their home to the City Centre or supermarkets at Askham Bar, Clifton Moor, Monk's Cross, Sainsbury's (Foss Bank) or Morrisons (Foss Islands) or the Vangarde shopping outlet. Day trips are also provided at certain times of the year. Bookings must be made in advance.