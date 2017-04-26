Treetops is located within walking distance of Keynsham town centre with its local amenities and public services. Purpose-built in 1992, it provides accommodation for elderly people with dementia within one of three family-sized units each with its own lounge and dining room. There are also other communal and quiet areas where relatives and friends can meet. The home considers it important that each resident and their family actively contribute towards the planning of care, and has a family support group. Every resident has a named carer and is offered support on an individual basis. An activity therapist and care staff organise a wide range of things to do both inside and outside the home.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.