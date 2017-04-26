Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Treetops

St Clements Road, Keynsham, Bristol,
BS31 1AF
0117 986 9700
www.shaw.co.uk

About Treetops

Treetops is located within walking distance of Keynsham town centre with its local amenities and public services. Purpose-built in 1992, it provides accommodation for elderly people with dementia within one of three family-sized units each with its own lounge and dining room. There are also other communal and quiet areas where relatives and friends can meet. The home considers it important that each resident and their family actively contribute towards the planning of care, and has a family support group. Every resident has a named carer and is offered support on an individual basis. An activity therapist and care staff organise a wide range of things to do both inside and outside the home.

Accommodation

  • 24Residents
  • 24Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bath & N E Somerset

Who runs this service

  • The Shaw Foundation Limited

Registered manager

Elisabeth Hewitt

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate

Additional care services

  Access to a chiropodist
  Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  Activities co-ordinator
  Conservatory
  Free parking
  Gardens for residents and guests
  Minibus
  Near public transport
  Quiet lounge
  TV lounge
  Wi-fi
