Trefoil House is a modern home able to accommodate residents with a wide range of needs including those seeking residential and dementia care. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities with shower. Each has a flat screen television with integrated DVD and CD player and telephone and internet access points. It has an American themed cafe for residents, family and friends, plus a hair and beauty salon together with a shop and its own bar. There are fully landscaped gardens plus a beach. There is a busy activity team, plus culinary themed clubs running throughout the week, including Katie s Cafe and the Virgin Atlantic flight experience. The home offers Namaste Holistic therapy in a specially designed room, with activities designed to appeal to the senses, such as gentle hand massage or relaxing to soft music.

