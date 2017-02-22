Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Turn Furlong Specialist Care Centre

Off Rookery Lane, Kingsthorpe, Northampton,
NN2 8BZ
01604 850800
www.shaw.co.uk

About Turn Furlong Specialist Care Centre

Turn Furlong Specialist Centre in Kingsthorpe offers a range of short stay, intermediate and respite care services for older people to enable them to return to their own home, await a move to live at a more appropriate community setting or to provide a break for carers. It has 24 places offering rehabilitation, 8 respite care places and 19 respite care places for older people with dementia related illnesses. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy support are provided and there is a spa pool, fitness suite and occupational therapy kitchen. Turn Furlong has 51 en suite single bedrooms, 14 of which are apartments with en suite facilities, separate lounge/ diner and kitchenette facilities. There is a small shop and hairdressing salon, two communal dining areas, and a number of lounges. Landscaped enclosed gardens surround the Centre.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents
  • 51Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Group) Limited

Registered manager

Samantha Spires

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
