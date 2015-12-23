Tye Green Lodge is a modern, purpose-built care home located in a quiet residential area in Harlow. It has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished with en suite facilities, and residents are welcome to bring in their own possessions and make their space more personal. They can also do a spot of gardening in the landscaped gardens if they wish. A designated activity care worker plans a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment, days out and even a holiday by the seaside.

