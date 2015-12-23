Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Tye Green Lodge

Tye Green Village, Yorkes, Harlow,
CM18 6QY
01279 770500
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Tye Green Lodge

Tye Green Lodge is a modern, purpose-built care home located in a quiet residential area in Harlow. It has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished with en suite facilities, and residents are welcome to bring in their own possessions and make their space more personal. They can also do a spot of gardening in the landscaped gardens if they wish. A designated activity care worker plans a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment, days out and even a holiday by the seaside.

Accommodation

  • 61Residents
  • 61Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Melanie Kemsley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017