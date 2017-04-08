Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Unit 14b - Day Lewis House

324-340 Bensham Lane, Thornton Heath, Croydon,
CR7 7EQ
020 8684 4392
www.hillsidecareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Hillside Care Services Community Interest Company

Registered manager

Andrew Tamale

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
