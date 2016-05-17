Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

United Home Care Limited

5 Doghurst Avenue, Harlington, Hayes,
UB3 5BJ
020 8487 1110

Local authority

  • Hillingdon

Who runs this service

  • United Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Yogendra Chudasama

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
