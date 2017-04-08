Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Universal Care Agency Ltd

18 Arran Close, Portsmouth,
PO6 3UD
023 9200 6489
www.universalcareagency.co.uk

Local authority

  • Portsmouth

Who runs this service

  • Universal Care Agency Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
