Domiciliary care

UPSO Healthcare

7 Dainty Grove, Grange Park, Northampton,
NN4 5DX
01604 946654
www.upsohealthcare.com

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Mr Phathisani Siziba

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
