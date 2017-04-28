Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Upton Dene Residential and Nursing Home

Caldecott Close, Chester,
CH2 1FD
01244 569825
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-north/upton-dene-residential-and-nursing-home

About Upton Dene Residential and Nursing Home

Upton Dene is Sanctuary Care's flagship home, where residents live in luxurious surroundings. Newly decorated and furnished with under floor heating throughout, there are light and airy lounges where residents can enjoy a wide range of stimulating activities with the dedicated activities leader or simply relax with fellow residents. The bedrooms all have en-suite wet rooms and come with television and telephone points. Upton Dene also has a cinema room, a therapy room, hairdressing salon and a private dining room, where residents can enjoy special family occasions with loved ones, who are welcome at any time. The dining rooms are the perfect place to enjoy home-made meals prepared by the catering team, or freshly baked cakes which are served daily with afternoon tea. Outside the home there are landscaped gardens with raised beds for residents who like to do a spot of light gardening.

Accommodation

  • 74Residents
  • 74Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Matthew Bell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017