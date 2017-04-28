Upton Dene is Sanctuary Care's flagship home, where residents live in luxurious surroundings. Newly decorated and furnished with under floor heating throughout, there are light and airy lounges where residents can enjoy a wide range of stimulating activities with the dedicated activities leader or simply relax with fellow residents. The bedrooms all have en-suite wet rooms and come with television and telephone points. Upton Dene also has a cinema room, a therapy room, hairdressing salon and a private dining room, where residents can enjoy special family occasions with loved ones, who are welcome at any time. The dining rooms are the perfect place to enjoy home-made meals prepared by the catering team, or freshly baked cakes which are served daily with afternoon tea. Outside the home there are landscaped gardens with raised beds for residents who like to do a spot of light gardening.

