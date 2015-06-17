Uvedale Hall lies in the Gipping Valley in the pretty Suffolk town of Needham Market. Close to Stowmarket and Ipswich, the home also has Needham Lake nearby, a lovely walk for the more energetic residents. The Georgian home has three elegant lounges, a south-facing conservatory and a magnificent staircase, winding round a sparkling chandelier. The single bedrooms are all en suite, tastefully decorated and provide television and telephone points. While they are all fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring items of their own furniture and possessions with them so that their room can become truly their own. There are well kept gardens, including a central fountain, and the conservatory is home to a 100-year-old geranium plant.

