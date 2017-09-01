Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Valley Supported Living

The Business Centre, Futures Park, Bacup,
OL13 0BB
01706 878031

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Valley Supported Living

Registered manager

Fiona Barker

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
