Residential care home

Victoria Gardens

328 Tile Hill Lane, Tile Hill, Coventry,
CV4 9DS
024 7646 6602
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/victoria-gardens/

About Victoria Gardens

Victoria Gardens is a purpose-built home offering residential and respite care in a residential area of Tile Hill, Coventry, near the A45. Many bedrooms are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. It has a choice of lounge areas overlooking the garden, including a quiet lounge and an entertainment room for hobbies and interests. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and visiting chiropodist and other therapists. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy, minibus outings, church services and coffee mornings. Outdoors is a spacious lawned garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the flowerbeds looking good, plus there is also a conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 28Residents
  • 25Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Tracey Milsom

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
