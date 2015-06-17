Victoria Gardens is a purpose-built home offering residential and respite care in a residential area of Tile Hill, Coventry, near the A45. Many bedrooms are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. It has a choice of lounge areas overlooking the garden, including a quiet lounge and an entertainment room for hobbies and interests. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and visiting chiropodist and other therapists. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy, minibus outings, church services and coffee mornings. Outdoors is a spacious lawned garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the flowerbeds looking good, plus there is also a conservatory.

