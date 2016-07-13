Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Victoria House

77 Victoria Road, Rushden,
NN10 0AS
01933 354780
www.shaw.co.uk

About Victoria House

Victoria House is a single-storey purpose-built care home in Rushden that provides residential care for 47 elderly residents, including people with dementia. Three of the six-bed wings at Victoria House are dedicated to those with dementia. These have been decorated to offer a calming, friendly and safe environment. Quiet seating areas allow residents resting spaces away from their own room. Signage throughout is prominent to eliminate distress and confusion. The home incorporates the use of flashcards and items of memorabilia to promote healthy memories.

Accommodation

  • 47Residents
  • 47Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (de Montfort) Limited

Registered manager

Teresa Taylor

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
