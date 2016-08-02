Victoria House is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care close to Stockton-on-Tees town centre, near the A66 and the A19. All bedrooms are en suite, and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, smoking area and a room for relatives. Organised activities include music therapy, gentle exercise, pet therapy, dominoes club, baking, arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, coffee mornings and performances from professional entertainers and local school children, plus regular outings to local places of interest such as the seaside and local towns. Outdoors is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the potting shed and can enjoy helping to keep the flowerbeds, vegetable patch and sensory garden looking good, plus an open and secure decking area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.