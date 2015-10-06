Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Victoria Manor

31 Abbey Road, Whitley, Coventry,
CV3 4BJ
024 7630 7039
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/victoria-manor/

About Victoria Manor

Victoria Manor is a purpose-built home surrounded by parkland, offering dementia, residential and respite care in the area of Whitley, Coventry, near the M6. It has several quiet lounges and an entertainment room for hobbies and interests. All bedrooms are en suite and wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system and some have garden views. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and chiropody and alternative therapy services available. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy, church services, coffee mornings and local school performances and shows, plus regular outings to local places of interest such as the library and parks. Outdoors is a courtyard garden pus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
