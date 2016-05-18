Victoria Mews is a purpose-built home offering dementia and respite care in a residential area of Coventry near the A46. Some bedrooms have views across the garden, many are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Residents are welcome to personalise their rooms with their own possessions. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services, and might particularly appeal to bird lovers as there are pet budgies and love birds in the home. Organised activities include arts and crafts, music therapy, flower arranging and animal therapy. Outdoors is an open and secure patio area complete with seating.

