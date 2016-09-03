Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Victoria Park (Coventry)

75-83 Brays Lane, Stoke, Coventry,
CV2 4DS
024 7644 5514
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/victoria-park-stoke/

About Victoria Park (Coventry)

Victoria Park is a purpose-built home offering residential care in Stoke, Coventry, near the M6. Residents have a choice of lounges situated on either the ground floor or the first floor which leads out on to a balcony, including an entertainment area for hobbies and interests. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, and a kitchenette for visitors. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, baking, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, local school performances, animal therapy, church services and regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. Outdoors is an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 32Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Patricia Alleyne

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
