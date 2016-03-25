Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Viera Gray House

27 Ferry Road, London,
SW13 9PP
020 8748 4563

About Viera Gray House

Viera Gray House in Barnes is close to local amenities and the London Wetlands Centre. The home is operated by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care charity and specialise in dementia care. Staff are experienced in helping those living with mobility issues and dementia. Respite services are also available to local home carers. Residents are encouraged to seek an independent lifestyle, with personal hobbies encouraged and families and loved ones made to feel welcome. All meals at the care home are freshly made and take residents' personal preferences and dietary requirements into account.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents
  • 38Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Richmond-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Andrew Pharro

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017