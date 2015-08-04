Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Villa Scalabrini

Green Street, Shenley,
WD7 9BB
020 8207 5713
www.villascalabrini.co.uk

About Villa Scalabrini

Villa Scalabrini is a Roman Catholic care home that welcomes residents from all cultures, religions and nationalities in Shenley in Hertfordshire. Set in 25 acres of attractive gardens, the accommodation is arranged in _village_ units with each resident having their own lounge, dining room, kitchenette and assisted bathroom. Staff cater for a wide range of needs, from the able-bodied to those requiring help with mobility or conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer_s or Parkinson_s disease. An 'on call' service with the local GP and district nurse ensures medical care is available when required. Established in 1986, mainly for the Italian community, the general running of the home is helped by members of the Sisters of the Angels, a Polish congregation of nuns. There is an internal chapel and a grotto in the extensive gardens. Staff organise a full programme of group and individual activities, ranging from discussions and musical entertainment to gardening and gymnastics.

Accommodation

  • 53Residents
  • 49Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Villa Scalabrini

Registered manager

Angela Onofri

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
