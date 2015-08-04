About Villa Scalabrini

Villa Scalabrini is a Roman Catholic care home that welcomes residents from all cultures, religions and nationalities in Shenley in Hertfordshire. Set in 25 acres of attractive gardens, the accommodation is arranged in _village_ units with each resident having their own lounge, dining room, kitchenette and assisted bathroom. Staff cater for a wide range of needs, from the able-bodied to those requiring help with mobility or conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer_s or Parkinson_s disease. An 'on call' service with the local GP and district nurse ensures medical care is available when required. Established in 1986, mainly for the Italian community, the general running of the home is helped by members of the Sisters of the Angels, a Polish congregation of nuns. There is an internal chapel and a grotto in the extensive gardens. Staff organise a full programme of group and individual activities, ranging from discussions and musical entertainment to gardening and gymnastics.