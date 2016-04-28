Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Walnut Close

16 Walnut Close, Clifton, Salford,
M27 6NH
0161 727 9560

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • Hexagon Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Deborah Clarke

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
