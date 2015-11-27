Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Walstead Place Care Home

Scaynes Hill Road, Haywards Heath,
RH16 2QG
01444 483885
www.caringhomes.org

About Walstead Place Care Home

Located in the hamlet of Walstead, just a mile from Lindfield, Walstead Place is a 19th century country squire's residence, converted to provide residential care on a short and long term basis. Walstead Place retains many fine period features, which are complemented by recent additions including a conservatory adjoining the substantial main lounge. The home stands in two acres of rolling lawns with a rose garden and an accessible walled garden set to the backdrop of the beautiful West Sussex countryside.

Accommodation

  • 43Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Jacqueline Ferguson

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
