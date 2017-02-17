A short walk from the historic market town of Wantage, this nursing home has large lounges, an activities room and a conservatory that overlooks the flower gardens. There are plenty of places for residents to take part in activities or simply relax in the company of loved ones, who are welcome to visit at any time. The home's dedicated catering team prepares nutritious home-cooked meals for the residents, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served with afternoon tea. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering.

