Warmere Court is in the West Sussex village of Yapton, a short stroll across public open space to the village shops and services. The home has four wings, each with ten bedrooms. All residents_ bedrooms have full en suite facilities and each wing has its own dedicated lounge/diner and assisted facilities. An indoor gallery runs the length of the building, linking the wings to the facilities and making the home easy to get around. The home_s philosophy is to recognise the wider needs of the individual and provide support to enable them to remain as independent as possible. All beds are contracted to West Sussex County Council.

