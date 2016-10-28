Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Warrington Community Living Domiciliary/Supported Living Network

The Gateway, 89 Sankey Street, Warrington,
WA1 1SR
01925 246870

Local authority

  • Warrington

Who runs this service

  • Warrington Community Living

Registered manager

Robert McGuire

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
