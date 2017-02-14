Wessex House is a comfortable, purpose-built nursing home located in the ancient and picturesque town of Somerton. The home is near shops and local amenities. The home is furnished to a high standard throughout, and all bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system. Many rooms have the benefit of en suite facilities. Lift access is available to all parts of the home. Residents and their guests are welcome to use the communal seating areas, lounges and well-appointed dining area. Wessex House has an activities co-ordinator who organises a variety of events and activities for residents to take part in. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. Wessex House has been awarded the Gold Standard Framework for the support given to people nearing end of life.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.