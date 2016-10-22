West Eaton is situated in a rural setting just outside Leominster, and has been converted to accommodate 33 residents in both single and double rooms (many en suite) over two floors. There is an activities programme including chair-based exercise, garden parties, arts and crafts, cake making and singalongs, and the home recently worked with the Courtyard theatre in Hereford to produce a play based on residents_ experiences. There is a lounge and conservatory with views across the valley, and residents are encouraged to get outside to the garden as much as possible, to help with the gardening or simply to relax. The home holds its own summer fete every year.

